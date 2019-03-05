Wegmans holding walk-in open job interviews in Virginia Beach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Wegmans will be offering walk-in open interviews at its Virginia Beach hiring office Thursday.

According to a news release from the company, the interviews will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 272 Bendix Rd., Suite 130.

The supermarket plans to open Sunday, April 28, near the intersection of Virginia Beach and Independence Boulevards. They will also be filling 315 part-time positions.

Those who are interested in applying can visit here for more information.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the event.

Wegmans Virginia Beach is a 113,000 square-foot store that features an expansive variety of restaurant-quality prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

Wegmans said the Virginia Beach location will employ 500 people, 450 of whom will be new to the company and hired locally.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts.