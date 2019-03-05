Virginia Stage Company announces line up for season 41

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Stage Company has announce their 41st season line up that will span from September 2019 – June 2020: The Family You Choose.

The Tony Award winning musical, Guys and Dolls, will kick off the season lineup in a re-imagined production that is said will set the tone for Virginia Stage’s continued commitment to inclusive theatre-making.

This season has a wide array of productions including the return of Tennessee Williams’ Pultizer Prize winning Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The season plans to take the audiences on a joy ride through time and space, visiting a turbulent time in America’s past through the spirit of Motown records in Detroit ’67, and into a fantasy adventure in The Hobbit, the next installment in their Theatre for Families series.

Other highlights include an ‘energetic’ adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility, the music-filled comedic jamboree The Legend of Georgia McBride, and the return of two Hampton Roads’ favorite holiday productions – A Christmas Carol and The Santaland Diaries.

“Why do we come together in a theatre to experience live performance? From a perfect musical comedy in Guys and Dolls to the stirring drama rooted in our living history with Detroit ’67 to the family-friendly fantasy of The Hobbit, this is a rangy, ambitious season that has a thread of desire that runs through it all. A desire for belonging, desire for riches, desire for love and connection – we come together at the Wells to be moved,” said Tom Quaintance, Producing Artistic Director.

Currently celebrating their 40th Anniversary Season, Virginia Stage’s Season 41 lays the foundation for the next 40 years with timeless storytelling, American classics, and musicals for all of Hampton Roads to enjoy.

To see the full line up and find more information about memberships, click here.