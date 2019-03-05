Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office to hold ‘Game of Thrones’ blood drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – No, a Red Wedding will not be had and John Snow will not be there, but the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross hopes that ‘Game of Thrones’ final season on HBO will help those in the community donate blood.

According to VBSO, the department’s March 12 blood drive called ‘Will you bleed for the Throne?’ – which is part of a shared promotion through HBO and the American Red Cross – will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 2501 James Madison Blvd.

For a little more incentive, exclusive ‘Game of Thrones’ blood drive t-shirts will be given out to those who participate. T-shirts may be limited to those who give early.