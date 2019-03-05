× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: An even colder midweek

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 16.7 feet by Thursday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will continue a slow rise to near 30.0 feet by Thursday afternoon. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

Even colder air on the way… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, but it will feel more like the 20s with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated rain/snow showers possible. The biggest chance for showers will be in eastern North Carolina. Most areas will just see the mix of clouds. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s today.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will fall into the teens after midnight with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the mid 20s with wind chill values in the teens. We will only warm into the upper 30s by the afternoon, but it will feel more like the upper 20s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

We will start a warming trend on Thursday. Highs will climb back to the 40s. We will see sunshine during the day with clouds building in Thursday night. Highs will warm to near 50 on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE/W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold, Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 5th

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie, Northampton Co

2012 Brief snowfall South Central VA. 2-4″ Richmond I-95 Corridor

