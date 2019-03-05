Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opens in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Suffolk, on February 6 at 2099 Sun Harbour Avenue.

The uBreakiFix store says that it services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and other electronics.

As of now, uBreakiFix has completed more than 5 million repairs.

The common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues but the brand offers support for most technical problems on various electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Suffolk is the fourth location for Jason J. Rollins II and Suman Raj Pandey, who also own stores in Carmichael, Lynnhaven, and Redmill Commons. Rollins and Pandey have plans to continue to expand in the area.

“uBreakiFix provides services unlike any other and we saw a need in the Suffolk community for reliable tech repair,” said Rollins. “We love the fast-paced environment and growth we are seeing in the area and wanted to be a part of it. We’re really looking forward to supporting and growing with this community.”

