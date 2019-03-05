Suffolk firefighters to hike 130 miles, bringing awareness to muscular dystrophy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two firefighters with the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Department plan to hike 130 miles to being awareness to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

From March 23-29, Suffolk Fire Medic Joe Jarman and Lt. Travis Saunders will be making the 130 mile hike between Neptune’s Park in Virginia Beach and the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond.

The March is their way of kicking off the annual Fill-the-Boot fundraiser, where firefighters flood streets across the country to collect donations for kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

The two will travel over six days, resting at fire stations along the way and inviting individuals impacted by neuromuscular disease, as well as other firefighters from across the state, to join them in their final “MDA Mile” on the last day.

“I would love for people who are directly affected by muscular dystrophy, family, friends and fire departments to walk that final mile with us. I don’t want it to be about me. I want it to be about us and the cause. We need to show that we are together in this, and we can finish it together “ says Joe Jarman.

The “MDA Mile” will be on Friday, March 29 at 12:00 p.m. at the parking lot across from Main Street Train Station, 1500 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219.

Over the last 65 years, fire fighters across this country have raised more than $650 million dollars for MDA to help fund groundbreaking research and lifesaving and life-changing treatments and therapies.

You can follow Joe and Travis’ March on Facebook and Twitter with live feeds beginning March 23 on this website. Photos will also be shared on their Instagram.

The route details is as listed: