Senior salute: ODU, newly-minted C-USA men’s hoops champ, hosts home finale

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (23-and-6, 13-and-3 C-USA) will host Southern Miss (17-and-11, 9-and-7 C-USA) on Wednesday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. The game will stream exclusively on “Live Conference USA’s” Facebook page, as it will be a CBS Sports Network production. Wednesday night will mark Senior Night for Ahmad Caver, B.J. Stith and Elbert Robinson III. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for the Senior Night ceremony.

The Monarchs have won seven in a row, 12 of their 13 games and 21 of their last 24.

Wednesday’s game will air across the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik’s live pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Last Thursday in San Antonio, Old Dominion clinched the Conference USA regular season title and secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s C-USA Tournament in Frisco. For more information on the C-USA Tournament, please CLICK HERE.

ALL-TIME SERIES vs. SOUTHERN MISS

-Wednesday will mark the 13th all-time meeting between these two schools.

-ODU owns the all-time series, 10-2.

-ODU defeated USM earlier this season in Norfolk, 76-62.

-ODU has won three in a row against USM.

-These two schools first met during the 1969-70 season.

-ODU won the first six meetings between these two schools.

-ODU is 6-1 at home all-time against USM.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

-The Monarchs rank 8th in the nation for holding teams to 38.7% shooting from the floor for the season.

-Old Dominion’s defense ranks 8th in the country for scoring defense, allowing just 61.2 points per game.

-ODU’s 39.55 rebounds per game rank 21st in Division I.

-Old Dominion’s 5.7 rebound margin ranks 27th in the nation.

