Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From winter chill to spring warmth

We may be two weeks away from the start of spring, but it is going to feel very much like winter on Wednesday. A powerful cold front will cross the region tonight. That will kick up a gusty northwest wind and drop our temperatures into the 20s.

When you wake up on Wednesday morning it will feel like the teens and possibly even the single digits at some point.

The winds will diminish a bit as we head through the day, but it will still be quite breezy. Expect wind gusts into the 20s. And despite plenty of sunshine, we will see high temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 30s in the afternoon.

It will be clear and cold again on Thursday morning. But the winds will be much lighter, so it will feel more comfortable. And by the afternoon we will warm back into the mid-to-upper 40s. That is still about 10° below normal, but progress.

A slow moving, complicated storm system pushes through the area beginning on Friday. That will bring a chance for showers in the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s. The rain will likely continue Friday night and into very early on Saturday.

Most of Saturday is looking dry and sunny with high temperatures in the mid-50s. That’s close to normal.

Temperatures will soar another 10° on Sunday, but the trade-off is rain. It looks like the showers will arrive early Sunday morning and stay with us through the day and into the evening hours. We could even have a few thunderstorms in the mix.

