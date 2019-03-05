× Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 run

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton put to rest any speculation that she might run for the 2020 Democratic nomination. The 2016 nominee told News 12 Westchester in New York State that she will not run but said quote “I’m not going anywhere”.

The former Secretary of State told CBS news as far back at September of 2017 that she is done with being a candidate, but a crowded Democratic field and lack of a clear frontrunner had some of her strongest supporters hoping she would change her mind.

Clinton didn’t completely rule out elected office though. When asked if she would consider a run for another office, such as governor, she told news 12 “I don’t think so.”

Hillary Clinton, with running mate Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, won the popular vote by nearly three million votes in 2016, but lost in the Electoral College to President Trump.

Democrats have yet to hear from former Vice President Joe Biden about whether he will run. Currently Senator Bernie Sanders is the announced candidate with the highest name recognition and by far the most money.