Have a taste of Mardi Gras in Virginia Beach with king cakes!

You won’t find a party like the one in New Orleans here in Hampton Roads, but what you can find – is a traditional Mardi Gras dessert.

We’re talking about king cakes! And the Sugar Plum Bakery in Virginia Beach is the place you can go!

Traditionally, a king cake is round, braided and covered in icing with purple, green and gold sugar. You can find them stuffed with different fillings including cinnamon or cream cheese. They start popping up in bakeries at the beginning of the year through today.

There is also the tradition of putting a small plastic baby inside — the person who finds it buys the next king cake.

You can buy a king cake at the Sugar Plum Bakery in Virginia Beach, located at 1353 Laskin Rd.