Granby Street Bridge renovations plan to start in the Spring

NORFOLK, Va. – The construction on the Granby Street Bridge is being planned to start in late spring 2019 and will continue until mid to late 2020.

The City of Norfolk has set up three information meetings about the bridges rehabilitation project that will be open to the public.

The project will repair vital structural components and the goal is to extend the usable life of this major crossing over the Lafayette River.

The schedule for the information meetings is as listed:

Community Information Meeting 1 – March 18, 2019 7:30-8:30 p.m at Tabernacle Church of Norfolk

Community Information Meeting 3 – March 20, 2019 6:15-7:15 p.m. at Lafayette Shores Clubhouse

Community Information Meeting 2 – March 21, 2019 5:45-6:45 p.m. at Lafayette Library Branch

During construction, there is expected to be at least one travel lane in both directions that will remain open.

The public can find information on the project schedule and temporary traffic patterns by clicking here.