Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Newport News City Hall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to the city’s City Hall for smoke and fire caused by an electrical fryer located in the kitchen, in the basement of City Hall.

Officails say the fire was confined to the fryer, with no extension to any other part of the building.

Newport News Police & Fire Dispatch is located adjacent to the cafeteria and employees had to be relocated to an alternate site, but reportedly will be able to return to their workspace at some point Tuesday.

The cafeteria at City Hall is closed Tuesday due to clean up from smoke damage.

Neither employees and firefighters in Newport News were injured.