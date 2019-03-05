HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lisa Leake shares several brands who have chosen to utilize real ingredients and feature a clear label, thus starting the "Transparency Trend" for consumers.
Consumers drive the transparency trend of clear labels and real ingredients on Coast Live
-
Local companies trying to make eating healthy easier on Coast Live
-
Sweet treats and some fun events coming up in Coastal Virginia on Coast Live
-
Local celebs choose a “Final Feast” with Coastal Virginia Magazine on Coast Live
-
Last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas on Coast Live
-
What makes eggnog so addictive?
-
-
Should you try a teatox?
-
Displaying decadent desserts at your wedding on Coast Live
-
Gift ideas for holiday shopping on a budget on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine shares some family-friendly holiday events on Coast Live
-
Travel trends with Michaela Guzy on Coast Live
-
-
Preparing for Girl Scout cookie season on Coast Live
-
How VA Loans can help military families on Coast Live
-
Some new restaurants to check out in Hampton Roads on Coast Live