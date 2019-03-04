Zuni woman arrested after toddler injured in car accident

YORK, Va. – A Zuni woman has been arrested after a single vehicle accident injured a toddler on Friday.

At around 8:48 p.m., officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Guinea Road and Tidemill Road.

The driver, Leah Alphin Lewis of Homestead Dr., Zuni, was arrested for a DUI – first offense with a child in the vehicle.

A toddler was reported to be injured and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates on-air and online.