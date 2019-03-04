Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center responds to stranded seal in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center responded to an alert of a stranded seal that seemed to need some assistance.

The team went to help the stranded young gray seal who was resting on a local beach.

The center said that after observation, they thought it would be best to intervene.  The center then took the seal in to check vitals.

After determining the health of the seal, the center was able to release it near other seals at a known haul out location on Sunday morning!

