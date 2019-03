Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- A seven-year-old is in the hospital after he was injured by construction equipment in Buckingham County Sunday afternoon, according to CBS 6.

Deputies said they were called to a home Andersonville Road just after 1 p.m.

The child was transported to UVa. Medical Center in Charlottesville with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story.