‘Slow Roll’ convoy of big rigs on Virginia’s I-95 previews April 12 nationwide protest

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- A convoy of tractor-trailers was spotted on I-95 between Chester and Prince William County Saturday afternoon, according to CBS 6.

The big rigs were on the highway to give drivers a preview of a bigger protest planned for April 12, according to posts on social media.

"It’s happening exit 98 Doswell VA," one truck driver posted on Facebook. "Virginia Slow Roll today."

The larger protest is slated for April 12. That is when drivers in the Black Smoke Matters Facebook group plan to drive in a horizontal line down the interstate -- blocking lanes -- as part of a nationwide one-day strike.

One of the truckers grievances is an electronic-logging-device mandate they said docks their pay, according to a report from Business Insider.