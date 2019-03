PORTSMOUTHl, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

According to officials, the shooting originally was in the 1700 block of South Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The man shot is in critical condition from his wound.

