Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Wind chills in the teens, even single digits

It may be a few weeks until the start of spring, but it will certainly feel just like winter this week. A big pool of Arctic air will swing through the region bringing us morning lows in the 20s, wind chills in the teens and even single digits. The trade off: a mainly dry work week.

The first of several cold front moved through the region last night bringing us showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler air. An area of low pressure that developed along that front is churning off the Carolina coast. It could spit out a few showers or even snowflakes tonight and into tomorrow.

Expect low temperatures tonight at or below freezing and afternoon highs tomorrow only in the mid 40s, despite plenty of sunshine.

Another cold front moves through Tuesday night. With it expect gusty northwest winds and plunging temperatures. We will wake up to highs in the 20s on Wednesday morning and wind chills in the teens and even the single digits.

Behind that cold front expect clear skies and chilly temperatures on Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 30s.

Thursday morning will be cold, but less windy. Even so, we will wake up to wind chills in the teens.

The cold pattern begins to break down on Friday, but the trade-off is rain for the weekend. A slow-moving storm system will bring us a chance for showers, and maybe even some thunderstorms, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But each day will be progressively warmer. Stay tuned.

