ODU Police arrest four people in connection with on-campus armed burglary

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion University Police Department has arrested four people in connection with an armed burglary that happened inside the Dominion House on campus on February 27.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Kaleb Corsey, 18, Norfolk – Burglary, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

Amiel Torrence, 18, Norfolk – Burglary, Abduction, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Possession of a Concealed Weapon

Asia Starks, 19, Norfolk – Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

Kiana Garber, 18, Norfolk – Burglary, Abduction, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

Corsey was arraigned on February 28 and has a bond hearing scheduled for March 7. Starks was also arraigned on February 28 and has an attorney review hearing on March 7 at 9 a.m. in Norfolk General District Court.

Garber was arraigned Monday and is scheduled to appear in Norfolk General District Court on April 16 at 9 a.m.

Torrence is being held in Newport News; his mugshot is currently not available.

Campus police say the burglary happened around 9 p.m. The suspects, who knew the residents, forced their way into the room and showed a handgun.

The suspects fled the building on foot. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken.

ODU Police are also trying to identify a person of interest who is also said to be connected with this incident. He is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, tall and having a slender build.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Old Dominion University Police Department at (757) 683-4000 or send a text via the LiveSafe app.

