× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, windy, chilly

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will continue rising to near 16.4 feet by Thursday early afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage Friday morning.

*** Flood Warning for the Roanoke River in Northampton County. The river near Scotland Neck will continue a slow rise to near 30.0 feet by early Thursday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

A chilly work week… We will see clearing skies today, mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine breaking through by midday and this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s today, but it may feel cooler with strong winds. Expect NW to north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph. Winds will gradually relax this afternoon to evening.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with isolated showers possible. Highs will only reach the low 40s tomorrow with light winds.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the 20s and will only warm into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with strong NW winds.

Clouds will build in through Thursday and rain will return to the forecast for Friday. We will warm back to the 40s to end the work week and climb into the 50s and 60s this weekend.

Today: AM Clouds, PM Clearing, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 30. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE/W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 4th

1842 Tornado: Cumberland Co

1993 Flash Flooding Central Virginia

2008 Wind Damage Across South Central VA, Northeast NC

