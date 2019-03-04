Man dead, two others seriously injured after Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A crash in the 4100 block of Twin Pines Road left a man dead and two other people seriously injured Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call requesting police and medical response to the area around 8:59 p.m.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced a man dead. Two more victims were taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

