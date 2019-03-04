Former Navy Sailor based in Norfolk sentenced for illegally trafficking firearms

NORFOLK, Va. – A former U.S. Navy sailor who was based in Norfolk was sentenced Monday to two and a half years in prison for trafficking at least 60 firearms.

Some of the people who the man sold the firearms to were criminals.

Court documents say that 26-year-old Julio Fernando Pino used his military discount to purchase and resell firearms at a profit without obtaining a federal license to do so.

From November 2015 to January 2017, Pino purchased at least 60 firearms and was able to resell at least 23 of them at a profit.

Pino was told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents to stop selling the firearms multiple times.

Several of the firearms fell into the hands of prohibited persons, such as felon gang members and juveniles, and were later linked to violent crimes.

“Pino used his military discount to illegally traffick at least 60 firearms,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This case is a prime example of our conscious effortto aggressively pursue this criminal conduct which puts illegally straw purchased firearms into the hands of prohibited persons. Together with our law enforcement partners we remain committed to our mission of public safety and will continue to aggressively pursue those who choose to endanger the safety of the communities we serve.”