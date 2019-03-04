Former Chesapeake security guard to hear sentencing recommendation for murder in Pokémon Go case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – 23-year-old Johnathan Cromwell will hear a jury’s sentencing recommendation Monday in Chesapeake Circuit Court.

The armed security guard has been on trial for the last two weeks after being charged with murder from a January 2017 shooting.

Late Friday a 12-person jury found Cromwell guilty of second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of that murder.

Cromwell was working as armed security guard for Citywide Protection Services LLC the night he shot 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen who was driving a van near the Riverwalk Clubhouse. Chen died at the scene.

Chen’s family and prosecutors in the case maintain Chen was playing Pokemon Go that night and was unarmed. Cromwell told the jury Chen was previously barred from the private property and when Cromwell went to confront him, he drove his car toward Cromwell who fired to stop the vehicle, he said.

Cromwell faces five -40 years for the murder charge, plus additional jail time for the firearms charge. The jury will make a sentencing recommendation to the judge. The official sentencing will be done at a later date.

