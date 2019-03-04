First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, overnight closures and road work

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County View project page for complete lane closure and detour information. Segment II Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, March 3-7, as follows:(**All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.)

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic shifts are scheduled to continue overnight starting March 4, on I-64 west,starting from west of Jefferson Avenue bridge (exit 247) working towards the eastern project limits (0.54 miles east of exit 247) over the next week, weather permitting. Traffic will be shifted to the right and center travel lanes.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) March 3-9, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m eastbound, and as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. westbound. Segment III: Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242), March 3-7, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure. I-64 Southside – High Rise Bridge: I-64 single-lane closures both directions between South Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard, March 3-7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and March 8, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. 64 Express Lanes: The 64 Express Lanes will be closed to traffic March 4-5, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and again March 6, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.