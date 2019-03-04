Deep Creek Middle School named national finalist in Samsung STEM challenge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Deep Creek Middle School and teachers, Paula Labbe and Christin Conkwright, have been named a National Finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest is a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Deep Creek Middle School was named the Virginia state winner in January, which qualified them for a $20,000 Samsung technology package for their school.

As one of ten National Finalists, the school has increased their prize to a $50,000 Samsung technology package.

Also as a Finalist, four of the team members from Deep Creek Middle School will attend a Pitch Event in New York City in April where they will present their project to a panel of judges to compete for the chance to increase their prize to a $100,000 Samsung technology package.

The general public elects one winner from the ten national finalists who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 Samsung technology package.

The school is encouraging the public to click here and vote for Deep Creek Middle School!