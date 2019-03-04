Amtrak begins new second service out of Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Looking to travel north to Washington, D.C., New York City or Boston? Now there's a new option.

Amtrak cut the ribbon on its new service out of Norfolk, Monday morning.

The second departure leaves daily at 9:00 a.m., joining the already-established 6:10 a.m. departure.

Although it's on a different line, the added departure in Norfolk comes with adjustments to departure times in Newport News.

The first train in Newport News will now leave at 5:20 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m.

Click HERE to purchase tickets.