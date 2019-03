Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Scott Cohen and Theresa Zano-McMillan from Surfers Healing in Virginia Beach talk about the Surfers Healing annual two-day surf camp for children with autism.

Surfers Healing is a finalist of the One Hour Cares award. For more information visit SurfersHealingVB.org.

Presented by

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

www.onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600

Vote for finalists in the quarterly One Hour Cares contest at onehourcares.com.