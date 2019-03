Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We take a look at one of TAC RV's models live in studio.

Plus, more information on other models that will be on display at the 2019 East Coast RV Expo, March 7th - 9th from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Learn more at www.eastcoastrvexpo.com.

Presented by TAC RV

126 Caratoke Highway

Moyok, N.C. 27958

1 (800)-784-7648

www.tacrvs.com