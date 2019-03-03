Old Dominion’s Travis Fulgham & Oshane Ximines complete successful NFL Combine showings

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. – Months of grueling training, day in and day out, paid off for both Travis Fulgham & Oshane Ximines at the NFL Combine.

Fulgham worked out on Saturday with the wide outs, running a 4.58 40-yard dash, and repping 225 pounds 15 times in the bench press. He also logged a 36.5 inch vertical, along with the eighth best broad jump at 10 feet, five inches.

“I’m just proving that I’m a hard worker,” Fulgham said. Coming out of high school, he had no offers, and walked on at ODU. “I worked my way up through the ranks. Through hard work and determination, I ended up here. I’m just glad I’m here.”

The 6’3″, 215 receiver caught 63 passes for 1,083 yards during his senior campaign for the Monarchs.

Meanwhile, his former teammate Ximines worked out with the defensive ends, turning in a 4.78 40-yard dash attempt. That time was the 17th best mark out of 49 linemen that ran.

In the agility drills, Ximines clocked the second-best 20-yard shuttle (4.57 seconds), and the ninth best three-cone drill (7.13 seconds). Measuring in at 6’3″, 253 pounds, he also threw up 225 pounds 24 times, which was the ninth best number at the Combine for edge rushers, and a 34-inch vertical.

Like Fulgham, Ximines was under-recruited in high school, which fueled him to have a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove this weekend.

“I like being the underdog, I’ve been the underdog my entire life,” Ximines said. “I’m never going to stop even when I make it to the top I’m going to treat myself like the underdog. That’s what I’m doing, that’s why I’m here today.”

The duo will look to improve on their times and performance when the NFL comes to Norfolk for Old Dominion’s Pro Day.