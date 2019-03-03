× First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain continues to move out

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will rise above flood stage Monday evening then continue to rise to near 16.5 feet by early Tuesday afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday morning.

***High Wind Warning in effect for Outer Banks Dare County until 7 AM Monday. Winds: W 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

***Wind Advisory in effect for Mainland Dare County until 5 AM Monday. Winds gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Heavy rain will continue overnight as an area of low pressure moves offshore. Embedded thunderstorms will continue as well. Watch out for ponding on the roadways. Winds will pick up overnight. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the OBX. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain will move out by the time you have to leave for school or work. You may have to deal with some water on the roadways, but shouldn’t have to deal with any rain falling. We’ll see some partial clearing as the day progresses as high pressure builds. It will be breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Much colder Monday night. Many communities will fall to near 30 degrees.

Mostly dry on Tuesday. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower along the OBX. Temperatures will be well-below normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Even colder Tuesday night as skies clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Should see plenty of sunshine on both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with many communities struggling to get out of the 30s. BRR! Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 20s overnight. Thursday will still be cold with highs in the low 40s. Both days will have wind chills in the teens during the early morning hours.

Another system approaches to end the work week. This will bring a slight chance of rain. Keeping it at a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to near 50.

Mild and drier Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. A warm front will lift over the region on Sunday bringing a chance of showers and highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.