Chrysler Museum of Art receives $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

NORFOLK, Va. – The Chrysler Museum of Art has been awarded a $40,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant will be used to support Thomas Jefferson, Architect: Palladian Models, Democratic Principles and the Conflict of Ideals, which is a Chrysler curated exhibition that is opening October 19.

“Jefferson’s architectural influence is evident across our region. The Chrysler Museum of Art is delighted to receive this competitive grant that will allow us to present an exhibition that incorporates a wealth of new scholarship about his design practice. We are fortunate to have the support of the NEA in this endeavor,” said Museum Director Erik Neil.

Thomas Jefferson, Architect will feature new architectural models of Jefferson and Palladio’s buildings as well as prints, paintings, books, drawings, design objects, photography and digital elements that reflect Jefferson’s design preferences, Palladio’s influence and the workmanship of enslaved craftsmen.

A catalog that includes new scholarship will accompany the exhibition.

The National Endowment for the Arts has approved more than $27 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019.

“The arts enhance our communities and our lives, and we look forward to seeing these projects take place throughout the country, giving Americans opportunities to learn, to create, to heal and to celebrate,” said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Art Works category is said to support projects that focus on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence.

The category also funds projects that promote public engagement with diverse and excellent art, encourage lifelong learning in the arts and strengthen the community through the arts.