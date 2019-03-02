Woman denied wedding cake “applauds” baker for religious beliefs

Dickson County (WTVF) — There are new details in a debate pitting religious freedom against discrimination, surrounding the question of whether a mid-state baker should have to make a cake for a gay couple’s wedding.

Brandi Ray from Dickson County first posted a text conversation on the Hip Dickson facebook page last weekend. In it, the owner of Susie’s Sweets, baker Susie Dennison tells Brandi: “I truly wish you the best but after realizing that your union will be of the same sex, I cannot with my spiritual conviction and beliefs, do your cake!”

Since then, Brandi says, someone else has offered to bake a wedding cake for her.

And Brandi says she understands why the baker said no.

“I understand that beliefs are important to hold on to, and I applaud her for sticking to those,” Brandi said.

The U.S. Supreme Court stopped short of issuing a broad ruling on a similar case out of Colorado last year, leaving the possibility of a case like Brandi’s to head up to the court again.

But Brandi says she has no plans of filing a lawsuit.