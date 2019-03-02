× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain chances increase as the day goes on, not a complete washout

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Sebrell in Southampton County. The river will fall below flood stage tonight before rising above flood stage again on Monday

Mostly dry and cloudy overnight. High pressure will move offshore, while an area of low pressure tries to move in. Expect lows in the 30s to near 40.

Another cloudy start to the day Sunday. Rain will start to build in by the afternoon. Expect some scattered showers. More widespread rain will move in during the evening and overnight. It will be a cold rain with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Heavy rain is likely which could lead to some minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. We could also see some ponding on the roadways. Since everything is so saturated, we will have to continue to keep an eye on the rivers. They are already at elevated levels. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s overnight.

If you are a really early morning commuter, you may run into some rain Monday. Most of the rain should be out of here by 7-8 AM. High pressure will build in which will help scour out the clouds. It will be a bit on the breezy side, which will make temperatures feel a bit chillier. Expect highs in the mid 40s. Much colder Monday night. Many communities will fall to near 30 degrees.

Tuesday is looking interesting as a disturbance moves across the area. Of course, the models are in disagreement. One of the models is trying to bring some wintry weather to the area, while the others are keeping the area dry. Giving it a 20 percent chance for precipitation now and will continue to monitor the situation. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be well-below normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Should see plenty of sunshine on both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with many communities struggling to get out of the 30s. BRR! Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 20s overnight. Thursday will still be cold with highs in the low 40s.

Another system approaches to end the work week. This will bring a chance of rain.

Milder Saturday with highs near 60. Rain is possible by late-day.

Meteorologist April Loveland

