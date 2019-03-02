Suffolk Police Department Senior Citizens Academy returns by popular demand

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department Senior Citizens Academy has returned by popular demand and will start its classes back up in June!

The Academy offers a unique opportunity for local seniors to learn more about the Department as well as how to improve their personal safety. The course has said to be extremely popular since it was first introduced.

During the expanded Academy, students will be instructed on topics that include: history of law enforcement in America and Suffolk, active shooter response and firearms, crime scene investigations, crime prevention, hostage negotiations and S.W.A.T.

Instruction from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Suffolk Sheriff’s Office, Magistrate’s Office and Public Defender’s Office will be a new addition to this session.

The students will be given an overview of the Suffolk Police Department, its assets, capabilities and personnel and will be given tours of facilities and take part in various hands-on learning opportunities.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday’s starting June 5, 2019 and running through August 14, 2019 at Suffolk Police Headquarters, 111 Henley Place.

Registration is currently underway with the deadline set for Monday, April 22, 2019. The application process includes a background check which will be completed on all applicants.

Applications can be found online at the Department’s website, and need to be submitted in person or mailed to the Suffolk Police Department, Attention: Sgt. Chad Hooker, 111 Henley Place, Suffolk, VA 23434.

Applications can also be emailed to chooker@suffolkva.us.