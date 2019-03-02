Smithfield Foods to open new Career Building at Smithfield High School

SMITHFIELD, Va. – During a grand opening event, Smithfield Foods, Inc., and Isle of Wight County Schools will unveil a newly renovated Career Building at Smithfield High School.

Representatives from Smithfield and Isle of Wight County Schools will officially open the space to students with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday March 6, at 9 a.m. at 14171 Turner Drive Smithfield, Va. 23430.

A tour of the new building with student ambassadors will be included and the event will conclude with refreshments in the facility’s Culinary Arts classroom.

The state-of-the-art Career Building consists of 21,500 square feet of renovated space to accommodate five Career and Technology programs, including manufacturing, engineering, welding, culinary arts, and nursing.

The renovated structure is supported by the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project, a $3 million donation from Smithfield Foods to Isle of Wight County Schools to fund an innovative and multifaceted educational program benefiting both Smithfield High School and Windsor High School.

