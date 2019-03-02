Pittsburgh pummeling: No. 2 Virginia stays atop ACC standings after thumping Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a Saturday matinee matchup, the second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers handled last-place Pittsburgh 73-49 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia stifles Pittsburgh. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Kyle Guy led the ‘Hoos with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Ty Jerome followed Guy up with 13 points, and De’Andre Hunter chipped in 12 points and five rebounds.

Virginia’s defense was locked in, as they forced 15 turnovers and limited the Panthers to 38% shooting.

UVA (26-and-2, 14-and-2 ACC) has won six straight games, and 10 of their last 11 contests. While North Carolina plays later in the evening, Virginia currently sits in first place in the ACC standings by a .5 game over North Carolina.

Virginia has a quick turnaround, heading up to Syracuse for a Monday night showdown with the Orange.

