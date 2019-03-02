North Carolina police searching for missing elderly woman

March 2, 2019

Margaret Ellis. (HPD)

HENDERSON, N.C. – The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly woman.

Margaret Ellis, 86, was last known to be in the Henderson area around 10:30 a.m. Friday. She was expected to be traveling to Windsor in a black 2014 Honda Civic with North Carolina plates reading TPH-3083.

Ellis is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment. The Henderson Police Department is in the process of obtaining a Silver Alert for her.

If you or someone you know has seen Ellis, contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-492-0202.

