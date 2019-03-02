Local pairings for VHSL boys & girls basketball state semifinals

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) basketball season has reached its Final Four. Here are the updated state tournament pairings featuring our local teams:
Boys
Class 6 state semifinals:
Oscar Smith vs. Landstown, Monday 7:00 p.m. – Kellam H.S.
Class 5 state semifinal:
Varina vs. Maury, Monday 7:00 p.m. – Norview H.S.
Class 4 state semifinal:
Louisa County vs. Lake Taylor, Tuesday TBA – TBA
Class 3 state semifinal:
John Marshall vs. Phoebus, Tuesday 7:00 p.m. – Heritage H.S.
Class 1 state semifinal:
Rappahannock vs. Surry County, Tuesday 7:30 p.m. – Sussex Central H.S.
Girls
Class 5 state semifinal:
Highland Springs vs. Princess Anne, Monday 7:00 p.m. – Landstown H.S.
Class 4 state semifinal:
Deep Creek vs. Lake Taylor, Tuesday TBA – TBA
Class 1 state semifinal:
Riverheads vs. Surry County, Tuesday 6:00 p.m. – Sussex Central H.S.