Local pairings for VHSL boys & girls basketball state semifinals

Posted 12:11 am, March 2, 2019, by

High school basketball

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) basketball season has reached its Final Four. Here are the updated state tournament pairings featuring our local teams:

Boys

Class 6 state semifinals:

Oscar Smith vs. Landstown, Monday 7:00 p.m. – Kellam H.S.

 

Class 5 state semifinal:

Varina vs. Maury, Monday 7:00 p.m. – Norview H.S.

 

Class 4 state semifinal:

Louisa County vs. Lake Taylor, Tuesday TBA – TBA

 

Class 3 state semifinal:

John Marshall vs. Phoebus, Tuesday 7:00 p.m. – Heritage H.S.

 

Class 1 state semifinal:

Rappahannock vs. Surry County, Tuesday 7:30 p.m. – Sussex Central H.S.

 

Girls

Class 5 state semifinal:

Highland Springs vs. Princess Anne, Monday 7:00 p.m. – Landstown H.S.

 

Class 4 state semifinal:

Deep Creek vs. Lake Taylor, Tuesday TBA – TBA

 

Class 1 state semifinal:

Riverheads vs. Surry County, Tuesday 6:00 p.m. – Sussex Central H.S.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.