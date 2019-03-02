House condemned after Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Fire Department responded to an early-Saturday morning house fire in the 400 block of Harcourt Place.

According to officials, the call came in at approximately 6:18 a.m. for the house fire. First-arriving crews reported smoke and flames coming through the roof of the one-story residence.

A family of four was home at the time of the fire and was evacuated. According to officials, the house will be condemned, but the family will not need assistance from the Red Cross.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire.

Crews are still on-scene investigating the fire’s cause.