Conference champs! Norfolk State men’s hoops clinches second MEAC regular season title in school history

NORFOLK, Va. – For the second time in school history, Norfolk State has captured the MEAC regular season title.

The Spartans beat Coppin State 72 to 38 on Saturday. With the win, the Spartans (18-and-11, 13-and-1 MEAC) also clinch the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MEAC Tournament.

Regardless of NSU’s finish in the tournament, they will play in the postseason, as a regular season title guarantees you an automatic NIT bid.

Nic Thomas led NSU with 16 points, while Steven Whitley chipped in 11 points.

The Spartans won their first regular season championship back during the 2012-13 season when they eventually reached the NCAA Tournament and pulled off a historic upset over No. 2 seeded Missouri.

The Spartans have now reeled off seven seasons with a non-losing record in the last eight years. Their first place finish in the standings also guarantees the 12th season in the last 13 that Norfolk State has finished fourth or better in the MEAC.

The MEAC Tournament will be played March 11th-16th at Scope Arena in Norfolk.