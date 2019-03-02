Chesapeake man dies after early-morning interstate crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia State Police responded early Saturday morning to a single-vehicle crash on I-264 West.

The crash occurred at 1:56 a.m. in the city of Portsmouth, west of Effingham Street. A 2002 Ford F350 was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver ran off the roadway and struck the jersey wall. The vehicle then overturned and ejected the driver.

The driver, identified as David Lindsey Watson, 42, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.