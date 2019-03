CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake firefighters are responding to a working residential fire in the 2600 block of Cayce Drive in the South Norfolk section of the city.

A call came in around 3:30 p.m., informing officials of a fire that had started in a shed that is close to the back of the home.

The fire has now moved to the home and firefighters are doing an inside attack on the fire.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.