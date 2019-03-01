York Co. deputies asking for information related to car stolen from dealership

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a car that was stolen from a local dealership.

Authorities say sometime after November 4, 2018, a silver 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Virginia license plate 3281AV was stolen from the parking lot of the Harley Davidson dealership at 6540 George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.

Anyone who has information related to the vehicle and its disappearance is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tip line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) and refer to report 1804525.

