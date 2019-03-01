What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of March 3rd

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of March 3rd

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

SUPERGIRL

“What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

SUPERGIRL FACES OFF AGAINST THE ELITE — Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, The Elite, who are set on punishing the anti-alien forces. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pulls double duty as she tries to apprehend Manchester Black and his team as well as deal with a shocking new development with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer). Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Aadrita Mukerji (#413). Original airdate 3/3/2019.

CHARMED

“Manic Pixie Nightmare” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A BALL OF LIGHT — With life seemingly back to normal, Parker (Nick Hargrove) tips off Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to a mysterious death on campus that might be of demonic nature. After the sisters consult with Harry (Rupert Evans), they try to trap the creature, but they soon realize that not everyone can avoid its powers. Meanwhile, Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) remembers something from his grandma’s stories that could help Macy (Madeleine Mantock) overcome her dark side. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#113). Original airdate 3/3/2019.

MONDAY, MARCH 4

ARROW

“Brothers & Sisters” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DIGGLE AND LYLA DEPLOY THE GHOST INITIATIVE — After months of covertly pursuing Dante, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) finally have a solid lead on the elusive terrorist, so they deploy the ARGUS Ghost Initiative to apprehend him. Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to bond with Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto & Jeane Wong (#714). Original airdate 3/4/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

TROUBLE – Looking for answers, a worried Anissa (Nafessa Williams) sets out to find Grace (guest star Chantal Thuy). Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles & Keli Goff (#214). Original airdate 3/4/2019.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

ACC Basketball — “North Carolina at Boston College”— (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

Don’t miss ACC hoops action! Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels go to war with the Boston College Eagles on WGNT 27!

***Due to the ACC Basketball game, THE FLASH and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO have been rescheduled to air Tuesday night at approximately 10:00pm & 11:00pm. If using a recording device, please allow extra recording time since sports has a tendency to run over the time allotted.***

THE FLASH

“King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” — (approx. 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (Content Rating TBD)

THE ULTIMATE SHOWDOWN — When Gorilla Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) attacks Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash find themselves teaming up with an unexpected ally to defeat – King Shark (voiced by David Hayter). However, when they hit a snag, they bring in Dr. Tanya Lamden (guest star Zibby Allen) to try to reach the man behind the shark, Shay Lamden (guest star Dan Payne). Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Certo (#515). Original airdate 3/5/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“I Saw the Sign” — (approx. 11:00 a.m. -12:00 a.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

DIRECTED BY PAUL WESLEY — After uncovering a devastating secret about Rosa’s death, Liz (Jeanine Mason) takes matters into her own hands to protect herself and those around her. However, her plans are sidelined after a day with Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum), Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) leads to a new revelation about Rosa. Elsewhere, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) takes aim at Wyatt (guest star Dylan McTee), while Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) decides whether she’s going to help Sergeant Manes. Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Karan Oberoi also star. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Miguel Nolla & Christopher Hollier (#107). Original airdate 3/5/2019.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE LOST BOY — Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands when she learns that The Farm has set their sights on someone in her inner circle. Meanwhile, when Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) control over Veronica (Camila Mendes) becomes too much to handle, she sets a plan in motion to turn the tables on them. Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned about a young runaway he meets at the gym, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) struggles to maintain control over the Serpents. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Marisol Adler directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#314). Original airdate 3/6/2019.

ALL AMERICAN

“Regulate” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

FAMILY VALUES – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) wants no part of his father’s (guest star Chad L. Coleman) return and Billy (Taye Diggs) confronts him about their tumultuous past. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) forces Asher (Cody Christian) to re-evaluate his life. Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Jameal Turner and was directed by Geoff Sholtz (#114). Original airdate 3/6/2019.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

SUPERNATURAL

“Ouroboros”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG? – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) to track down a demi god who feasts on human flesh. The challenge of keeping Michael at bay is proving to be more difficult than originally anticipated. The episode was directed by Amyn Kaderali and written by Steve Yockey. (#1414). Original airdate 3/7/2019.

LEGACIES

“The Boy Who Still Has a Lot of Good to Do” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

PAUL WESLEY DIRECTS — When a spontaneous road trip to visit MG’s (Quincy Fouse) parents leaves him and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) missing, and a distressed Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) with no memory of what happened, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee) set out to find them before it’s too late. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Mark Ryan Walberg and teleplay by Bryce Ahart & Stephanie McFarlane (#111). Original airdate 3/7/2019.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Andrea Navedo” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

FUN TIMES — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ANDREA NAVEDO (“JANE THE VIRGIN”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#505). Original airdate 6/11/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Mangum 4” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

CAN’T STOP THE COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#611). Original airdate 7/9/2018.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Never Trust a Magician” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

STAND-UP COMEDIAN CARROT TOP GUEST STARS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Alexandra Duvivier, Christine Barger, Jamie Allan and Christopher Grace. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#512). Original airdate 9/24/2018.