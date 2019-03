Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's called the most exciting 8 seconds in sports.

Tye Chandler shares his story about how he became a professional bull rider and the local stop for the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

See Tye and all the riders at The PBR Velocity Tour Hampton Classic, March 2nd at 7 p.m.

