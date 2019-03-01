Virginia Beach Police need help finding man wanted for contempt of court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a man wanted for contempt of court.

They’re looking for 59-year-old James Moore. According to police, the contempt of court charge is in connection to a second-offense DWI.

Police aren’t sure where he could be right now. The last time they had an address for him was in 2017 when he was living in Richmond.

If you know where is, report your tip to Crime Line. You can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, use the P3 app or go to P3tips.com. You’ll remain anonymous and could get a cash reward.

Download the News 3 app for updates.