Travel Channel declares Virginia Beach’s Neptune Festival among nation’s best

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Neptune Festival was named the best festival in the state of Virginia by the Travel Channel.

The Virginia Beach-based outdoor festival, which turns 46 in 2019, joins Coachella, Burning Man, the Kentucky Derby and Mardi Gras as one of the 50 best festivals in the nation.

The festival is well-known for its Boardwalk Weekend, which is ranked among the top 100 events in North America and within the top 20 events in the southeastern United States by recognized tourism industry organizations, according to the festival’s director of marketing. It also produces more than 40 events per year.

2019’s Boardwalk Weekend is scheduled to take place September 27 through 29.

