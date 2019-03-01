Three hospitalized with serious injuries after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three people were seriously injured after a crash in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:17 p.m.

Authorities say one vehicle was traveling northbound on Jefferson Avenue when the driver hit a pole. The driver was said to be speeding.

Three people were in the vehicle; all three had to be extricated.

The male driver and female passenger in the front seat suffered serious injuries. The male passenger in the backseat was critically injured.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after the crash, another vehicle hit the first vehicle. There was only one person inside the second vehicle.

The male driver in the second vehicle was not hurt. At this time, police say it is unclear why the driver of the vehicle hit the first vehicle.

The Newport News Police Department’s Crash Team is currently on scene investigating.

