The Locker Room Show | March 1

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink and Mitch catch up with ODU men's basketball seniors Ahmad Caver and B.J. Stith after they help the Monarchs win the program's first regular season conference title since 2010.

Plus, News 3 features eight VHSL boys and girls state quarterfinal basketball games. Contests highlighted include: I.C. Norcom vs. John Marshall boys, Courtland vs. Lake Taylor boys, L.C. Bird vs. Maury boys, Green Run vs. Varina boys, James River vs. Landstown boys, Western Branch vs. Cosby girls, James River vs. Ocean Lakes girls, Deep Creek vs. Monacan girls.